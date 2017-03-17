Google's Waymo sues Uber, claims employee stole LiDAR tech

  • February 23, 2017, 9:49 pm
  • Feb 23, 2017, 9:49 pm
  •         by Justin King

Waymo claims former employee Anthony Levandowski stole over 14,000 proprietary design files and replicated the technology for a separate startup now owned by Uber.

Google's Waymo has filed a lawsuit against Uber, accusing a former employee of stealing proprietary sensor designs.


The suite focuses on Anthony Levandowski, formerly the technical lead on Google's self-driving car project. He left in 2016 to form a separate startup, Otto, that was later acquired by Uber.

"We found that six weeks before his resignation ... Levandowski downloaded over 14,000 highly confidential and proprietary design files for Waymo's various hardware systems, including designs of Waymo's LiDAR and circuit board," Google says in a blog post explaining the lawsuit.

Waymo recently highlighted its LiDAR system as one of the company's most important innovations designed in-house to better integrate with its software platform. A previous blog post explained that LiDAR modules from traditional suppliers typically "cost more than the car itself" and are consequently unfit for use beyond prototype tests.

The in-house engineered hardware suite includes proprietary vision systems, radar sensors and other components.

"Hundreds of Waymo engineers have spent thousands of hours, and our company has invested millions of dollars to design a highly specialized and unique LiDAR system," the company adds.

Waymo suggests Otto's LiDAR sensor -- allegedly stolen from Waymo -- was one of the "key reasons" Uber acquired Levandowski's startup in 2016. The lawsuit claims other former Waymo employees who work for Otto and Uber participated in the alleged theft.

"Months before the mass download of files, Mr. Levandowski told colleagues that he had plans to 'replicate' Waymo's technology at a competitor," the company claims.

The legal showdown is not unlike a similar lawsuit filed by Tesla against its former Autopilot project manager, Sterling Anderson, who is accused of taking hundreds of gigabytes of proprietary and confidential data when he left to form his own startup. Notably, Tesla's lawsuit suggests Anderson had help from startup co-founder Chris Urmson, formerly head of Google's self-driving car project, who left Google before the division was spun off into Waymo.

Tesla lamented the current state of the industry that allegedly creates a "get-rich-quick environment" where small teams of programmers "with little more than demoware" can create a startup that is quickly acquired by a mainstream automaker for a billion dollars. The multiple lawsuits could have a significant impact on the autonomous driving industry and Silicon Valley's startup culture.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h