Hennessey reveals 1,000-hp Chevy Camaro ZL1 'Exorcist'

Hennessey Performance has revealed its latest super muscle car, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1-based 'Exorcist.'As the name implies, the Exorcist is designed to "cast out the Demon." Thanks to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' relentless months-long teaser campaign for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the Hennessey creation was officially unveiled a week before its archrival.Hennessey dramatically increased power output from the Camaro's LT4 V8 engine, promising no less than 1,000 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 966 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. The extra 350 horsepower comes from a larger supercharger and intercooler system, producing 14 psi of boost pressure. Other modifications include ported cylinder heads, new camshafts, long-tube stainless exhaust headers and custom engine management calibration."Equipped with rear drag radial tires, The Exorcist will deliver 0-60 mph times under 3 seconds while running the ¼ mile in less than 10 seconds," says John Hennessey. "However, The Exorcist is not just a ¼ mile racer. It's a well-rounded super muscle car that is just as happy on a road course as it is on the dragstrip and street. Needless to say, this will leave the competition's heads spinning."The base cost for the Exorcist upgrade and graphics is $55,000, including a two-year/24,000-mile warranty. Automatic-equipped donor cars will require a new transmission, which costs $9,950, while a drag pack with 20-inch 315/30 drag radials, a new driveshaft, floor jack and tool kit costs $8,995. A road race pack is also available with a set of 20-inch wheels clad in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.