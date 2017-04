Honda begins production of new 10-speed auto

Honda is now cranking out a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Honda has kicked off production of its all-new 10-speed automatic transmission. The 10-speed auto will make its first appearance in the 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan.The culmination of a $149 million investment, Honda officially began production of its new 10-speed automatic transmission earlier on Monday at its plant in Tallapoosa, Georgia. That investment included $100 million for a new assembly line at its Tallapoosa plant, as well as a $49 million investment at the company's transmission manufacturing plant in Russells Point, Ohio."This new 10-speed automatic transmission represents Honda's commitment to provide our customers with products of outstanding performance, and we are honored to be the global lead plant for production of the 10AT," said Masahiko Kayama, president of Honda Precision Parts of Georgia. "Manufacturing the new transmission in Georgia is a huge responsibility and a great opportunity for Honda associates to demonstrate their manufacturing capabilities and commitment."The new 10-speed unit will initially be available in upper trim levels of the 2018 Odyssey minivan. The new Odyssey is scheduled to go on sale this spring. Honda promises the 10-speed gearbox will eventually be used in the company's other light truck and car models.