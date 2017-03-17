Honda patent details Project 2&4 Concept-like vehicle

  February 17, 2017, 3:45 pm
  • Feb 17, 2017, 3:45 pm
  by Drew Johnson

Could the Honda Project 2&4 be production bound?

A new patent application filed with the United States government indicates that Honda is at least toying with the idea of putting a vehicle along the line of its Project 2&4 Concept into regular production.

For those that don't remember, the Project 2&4 Concept was a radical two-seat sports car unveiled by Honda at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. Although the 2&4 drew its inspiration from sports cars like the Lotus Seven, it was designed more along the lines of one of Honda's motorcycles.

That lightweight concept could be one step closer to production after new documents surfaced showing that Honda has filed a patent application for a vehicle that looks an awful lot like the 2&4. Like the 2&4 show car, the sports car in the patent uses a central frame and a mid-mounted engine.

Shortly after its auto show debut, Honda motorcycle designer Martin Petersson dropped hints that the 2&4 might actually make it to production. Although Honda has not publicly green lighted a production 2&4, the recent patent at least proves the idea isn't completely dead.

That patent reveals that the 2&4's architecture is rather versatile in that it can be setup for either left- or right-hand drive and can even accommodate a three wheel setup (one wheel in the front and two in the rear). The chassis also supports a number of different suspension designs and the center frame also doubles as a space for the vehicle's fuel tank.

Safety would be a major hurdle with a vehicle like the 2&4, but the patent application outlines an airbag "roll bar" that would deploy in the event of a rollover accident to protect the vehicle's occupants. Side impact protection, however, might be a different story. A three-wheel setup would help Honda skirt some passenger vehicle laws.

On the powertrain front, the car depicted in the patent is designed for an internal combustion engine, but Honda also notes that the platform can accommodate and electric engine. Whatever the setup, the car would remain rear-wheel drive.

While the patent application seems to raise about as many questions as it answers, we hope its existence is a sign that the 2&4 project hasn't been mothballed.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

