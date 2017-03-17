Hyundai previews 2018 Accent ahead of Toronto debut

  • February 10, 2017, 2:48 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Accent is the first car to make its global debut at the Toronto show.

Hyundai will introduce the all-new 2018 Accent at the Canadian International Auto Show that's taking place next week in Toronto. This marks the first time an automaker is planning to stage a global debut at the event.

The company's teaser video does a good job of hiding the next Accent's overall design. However, as is often the case with Hyundai, the model has already been unveiled with a different name in an overseas market. This time, looking towards Russia gives us a good idea of what to expect.
The 2018 Accent will be very similar to the 2017 Solaris (pictured above in our gallery) that was introduced just a few days ago. That means it will fall in line with the design language inaugurated by the new Elantra GT by adopting styling cues such as swept-back headlights and Hyundai's cascading grille with horizontal slats. Out back, the tail lamps are thinner, and they receive 3D-look inserts.

The outgoing model's overall silhouette carries over without any major changes. However, the new car is slightly longer and wider, which helps create a more spacious cabin.

Inside, designers have drawn a cleaner-looking dashboard with fewer buttons and a large touch screen. The updates also include a new steering wheel, and a large, configurable thin-film transistor (TFT) screen integrated into the instrument cluster.

Technical specifications for the U.S.-spec model aren't available yet.

Stay tuned, we'll find out more details about the 2018 Hyundai Accent in the coming days, and it will make its official debut in Toronto on February 16th. Sales will kick off in the next few months.




