Hyundai's redesigned Accent takes inspiration from Elantra

The subcompact sedan is stiffer than its predecessor, but power has dropped slightly.

Hyundai has revealed the 2018 Accent sedan at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto.The redesigned fifth-generation model takes more than a bit of inspiration from the latest Elantra, borrowing the larger model's hexagonal grille, headlights, taillights and other design elements.The new Accent is bigger and roomier than its predecessor, thanks to a larger footprint that stretches in both width and length, though it is still significantly smaller than the Elantra.Designers have thoroughly reworked the interior, previewed in a sporty two-tone theme with red accents. Customers will be able to opt for a seven-inch infotainment system, while a backup camera is standard equipment.Hyundai's 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine carries over with a few refinements. Notably, output has dropped slightly to 132 horsepower and 119 lb-ft of torque. The company promises a noticeable improvement in fuel efficiency, however, with more torque at low rpm. A six-speed manual comes standard, but most US buyers will likely take the six-speed automatic.Pricing will presumably be announced closer to the 2018 Elantra's third-quarter arrival.