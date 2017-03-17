Is this Volkswagen's sub-Tiguan crossover?

The yet-unnamed model was loosely previewed by the 2014 T-Roc concept.

A leaked computer-generated image has prematurely revealed the production version of Volkswagen's 2014 T-Roc concept.

As expected, the T-Roc -- a name that won't be retained for production -- is Wolfsburg's version of the new Audi Q2. The concept shown three years ago in Geneva was a two-door, open-top model, but the image published by British magazine Autocar confirms the production variant takes the form of a more conventional four-door crossover with a fixed roof. However, it will likely be offered with removable roof panels that can be neatly stored in the cabin when the sun is out.

The Q2 connection means the T-Roc will ride on Volkswagen's modular MQB platform. Power could be provided by a turbocharged, 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine tuned to produce 170 horsepower and a generous 200 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic transmission will come standard, and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive system will be offered at an extra cost.

An earlier report claims the T-Roc will arrive in European showrooms before the year draws to a close, but U.S. sales won't kick off until 2019. When it finally arrives, the T-Roc will slot under the second-generation Tiguan as Volkswagen's smallest crossover. It will compete in the same segment as the Nissan Juke.

Volkswagen hasn't commented on what the future holds for the T-Roc concept. If the rumors are accurate, the Euro-spec crossover could make its debut during this year's Frankfurt Auto show.