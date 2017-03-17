Jeep Patriot faces investigation over stalling complaints

One owner claims the engine would stall without warning after the vehicle was refueled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is considering an investigation into Jeep Patriot stalling complaints.

The agency received a petition from an owner alleging a defect in the fuel system of the 2007 Patriot. The complaint claims the engine stalls unexpectedly after the fuel tank is filled.

"The petitioner notes that the fuel tank in their vehicle had to be replaced to correct the condition," the evaluation summary says.

The investigation request cites at least 35 other complaints in the NHTSA database that appear to be related.

The NHTSA is now reviewing the petition to determine if the complaints warrant a formal investigation.