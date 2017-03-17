Most Discussed

Other Cruze Stories

Other Chevrolet Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Judge allows Chevy Cruze Diesel emissions lawsuit to proceed

  • February 15, 2017, 4:57 pm
  • Feb 15, 2017, 4:57 pm
  •         by Justin King

Plaintiffs have been allowed to move forward with claims of deceptive advertising, but claims related to breach of contract have been dismissed.

A judge has allowed a Chevy Cruze Diesel emissions lawsuit to proceed, though some claims have been dismissed.
Get More Car Info


A group of owners filed the lawsuit last year, claiming that General Motors used a defeat device in the Cruze Diesel to circumvent emissions regulations. The system allegedly reduces emissions when the vehicle is being tested but deactivates when the vehicle is operated in real-world conditions.

Judge Thomas L Ludington of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan partially sided with GM, dismissing breach-of-contract allegations, but upheld claims related to deceptive advertising and fraudulent concealment, according to The Detroit News.

"We're pleased with the ruling because the court found that many of the legal theories put forward by the plaintiffs don't hold water," GM spokesman James Cain said in a statement. "We're confident their remaining claims will eventually fail as they are baseless."

The lawsuit appears to accuse GM of the same illegal cheat that has cost Volkswagen billions in penalties and repair costs. The Environmental Protection Agency has not accused GM of violating emissions laws, however, and GM claims its Cruze Diesel is compliant with all EPA and California Air Resources Board regulations.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 9h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h