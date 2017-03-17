Most Discussed

Geneva LIVE: Lamborghini Huracan Performante

  • March 8, 2017, 9:31 am
  • Mar 8, 2017, 9:31 am
  •         by Justin King

With active aerodynamics, lightweight construction and other enhancements, the Performante is claimed to have smashed the Nurburgring record for production cars.

Lamborghini has introduced the Huracán Perfomante at the International Geneva Motor Show.

The Performante benefits from several innovations that help improve performance on the street or track. The upgrades are claimed to have enabled the car to smash the Nurburgring record for production cars, allegedly lapping the Nordschleife circuit in just 6:52.01, though the run has been met with skepticism.

Among the premier new features, the Performante integrates Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics. The front spoiler integrates an electric motor, secured by a forged carbon frame with active flaps on the top exterior surface.

Lamborghini's Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) tech manages all electronic systems, activating the ALA flaps in less than a half second. When the flaps are closed, downforce is maximized for high-speed cornering and full braking. As the flaps open, pressure on the front spoiler is reduced drag is minimized for acceleration and top speed.

In the rear of the car, two air ducts are always open to allow underhood ventilation and exhaust cooling, while two external ducts are connected to the inner channels of the rear wing. Two electronically actuated flaps manage airflow through the rear wing channels. The rear wing acts like a fixed wing when the flaps are closed, with air passing above to create downforce, while open flaps route air underneath the wing.

The company suggests vertical downforce is increased by more than 750 percent compared to the standard Huracán coupe. The rear wing's channel is also split left to right, enabling aerodynamic vectoring and increasing downforce on the inside wheel to counter load transfer.

The Performante boasts the most powerful V10 engine ever built by Lamborghini, delivering 640 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 443 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm. A redesigned exhaust system is lighter than that of the standard model, while also reducing backpressure and achieving a more aggressive tone.

Engineers have revised the Huracán's suspension system, with stiffer springs, bars and bushings to improve cornering performance, while buyers can opt for magnetic active dampers. Standard electromechanical steering and optional variable-ratio Lamborghini Dynamic Steering have been recalibrated, along with the all-wheel-drive system.

The Performante has not been neglected by Lamborghini's design team. The package is visually distinguished by unique bodywork, some components inspired by exposed frames of certain 'naked' performance motorcycles. Its front end aims to evoke a striking snake.

Many components are built from 'forged' composite, Lamborghini's term for a moldable material using chopped carbon fibers instead of woven fabrics. The construction material can be used to slash weight from complex geometrical shapes that are not easily created via traditional composite layup.

The Huracán Perfomante is set to arrive this summer, with US prices starting at $274,390.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

