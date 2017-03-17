Lamborghini open to electric supercar

  • March 11, 2017, 7:42 am
  • Mar 11, 2017, 7:42 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Raging Bull is seeing green.

Lamborghini is known for building high-revving, naturally-aspirated V10 and V12 engines. However, the company's future could include a battery-powered supercar.

"Electrification is an area of great attention for us, but I'm not expecting it will happen in the short term," affirmed company boss Stefano Domenicali in a recent interview with trade journal Automotive News.

"We need to be realistic," he said, adding that the Raging Bull is unlikely to go full-electric before 2025. That's because an electric supercar would need to be as fast, as light, and as sharp to drive as a V10- or V12-powered model without costing significantly more. Electric drivetrains have come a long way in the past ten years, but the technology required to tick all of those boxes doesn't exist yet.

An electrified Lamborghini will arrive sooner than many expect, however. The upcoming Urus SUV will launch in a few months' time with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood, but the lineup will quickly grow with the addition of a more efficient model powered by a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

RELATED CARS
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder
2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2

While technical specifications haven't been released yet, we know the greener Urus will be capable of driving on electricity alone for short distances. The drivetrain will help it avoid the gas guzzler tax in many countries, and it will also allow it to access urban centers if governments in China and in Europe keep their promise of banning gasoline- and diesel-powered cars in big cities.

Note: Lamborghini Huracan Performante pictured. Photo by Ronan Glon.

RELATED CONTENT
Geneva Motor Show: The Definitive Roundup
Review: 2015 Lamborghini LP 610-4
First drive: 2016 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder [Review]
Acura weighing roadster, high-performance variants of new NSX
Lamborghini to build EV on Porsche Mission E platform?

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h