Lamborghini shows Huracan Performante's active aero [Video]

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante will be seriously quick.

Lamborghini has issued a new teaser video for an upcoming Huracan derivative that will make its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month.Previously teased in still images, the video shows the new Huracan Performante tackling Germany's Nurburgring. We already know that the Performante will be crafted from a number of composite materials, and now the video has revealed a bit more about the car's aero package.The package — known as Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, or ALA for short — includes active aero on both the front and rear of the car. The front and rear spoilers include moveable flaps that can channel flowing air in different directions; one setting allows for maximum downforce for improved grip while the other minimizes drag for higher straight-line speeds.The Lamborghini Huracan Performante has reportedly completed a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 6 minutes 57 seconds, which would not only make it the fastest Lamborghini in history, but also the fastest ever around the Green Hell.Few other details are known, but the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is believed to be at least 220 pounds lighter than the standard Huracan, despite retaining an all-wheel drive setup.Lamborghini will reveal a few more details on the Huracan Performante on March 1 before fully unveiling the car in Geneva.