Geneva LIVE: Land Rover Range Rover Velar

  • March 7, 2017, 9:54 am
  • Mar 7, 2017, 9:54 am
  •         by Justin King

Slotting between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport in terms of size and price, the Velar will start at $50,895 in the US market.

Following several teasers and a last-minute leak, Land Rover has officially introduced the Range Rover Velar.

The new model has been created to fill the "white space" between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport. It bridges the gap in terms of both size and price, though its wheelbase is much closer to the Sport.

The Velar is the second crossover built upon JLR's modular Lightweight Aluminum Architecture, shared with the Jaguar F-Pace and inaugurated by the XE. Full specs haven't been released yet, but it will presumably be barely heavier than the Evoque.

"The incredibly lightweight and stiff aluminium-intensive body structure, together with double-wishbone front- and Integral Link rear suspension provides the perfect basis for agile handling, exceptional ride comfort and outstanding refinement," the company promises.

The Velar is packed with technology, starting with the most slender full-LED headlights to ever appear on a Land Rover vehicle. Flush deployable door handles and a low roof contribute to a drag coefficient of just 0.32Cd, making it the most aerodynamically efficient model ever produced by Land Rover.

The interior has been outfitted with a new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, with two 10-inch touchscreens. Other tech features include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with queue assist and an adaptive speed limiter.

Land Rover suggests the Velar is exceptionally capable on a wide range of surfaces and terrain types. Buyers can opt for four-corner air suspension, enabling a ground clearance of up to 9.88 inches and wading through 25.59 inches of water. Its four-wheel-drive system lacks a low-range transfer case, though it can be outfitted with an active locking rear differential.

RELATED CARS
2017 Land Rover Range Rover
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Five-Door
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Coupe
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Convertible
2016 Land Rover LR4
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Powertrain options start with a 180-horsepower four-cylinder Ingenium diesel with 317 lb-ft of torque. Alternatively, a new four-cylinder gasoline engine provides 247 horsepower and can launch the crossover to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. Top packages are motivated by a supercharged V6 with 380 ponies, good for a sprint to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds.

Early adopters can purchase an exclusive Velar First Edition, limited to approximately 500 units in the US. The package comes loaded with full extended leather, copper weave carbon fiber trim, a 1,600-watt Meridian Signature sound system and special 22-inch split-spoke wheels.

The First Edition will fetch $90,295, but those on a tighter budget can pick up the basic Velar for $50,895. For comparison, the Evoque starts at $42,795 and the Range Rover Sport fetches $66,645.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

RELATED CONTENT
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar leaked

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h