Leaked: 2018 Volvo XC60

A leaked image has revealed Volvo's newest XC60.

Volvo's all-new XC60 crossover has been leaked ahead of its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The XC60 is expected to be formally unveiled on Tuesday.It should come as no surprise that the design language of the XC60 closely follows that of the larger XC90 . Although only a single image was leaked (by way of Autoblog.nl ), there is a clear familial link between the two crossovers.However, there are a few subtle difference between to two. For instance, the XC60 looks to have a slightly larger front overhand than the XC90. The smaller XC60 also has a more pronounced up-tick in its belt line near the D-pillar.On the powertrain front we're expecting Volvo's range of four-cylinder engines. A hybrid option is also a distinct possibility. Front-wheel drive should be standard, with all-wheel drive available as an optional upgrade.Be sure to check back for more details on the Volvo XC60 following its official debut tomorrow.