Lexus confirms UX concept-inspired crossover

Lexus is looking to lure younger buyers into showrooms.

Lexus has confirmed it will expand its lineup with a small, entry-level crossover inspired by last year's UX concept (pictured).

"We are doing [the UX]. It's not so far away," said Yoshihiro Sawa, Lexus' executive vice president, in an interview with Australian website Motoring.

The UX is an important model because it will take Lexus into a popular segment that it has never competed in before. However, Sawa explained it's not just looking to satisfy its dealers by launching more crossovers. Cars like the UX are needed in order to lure younger buyers into the company's showrooms.

"Except IS and CT, Lexus owners are aged," he explained. "But from this year we tried to seek the buyer average that is younger," he added.

Sawa's comments suggest the UX will make its official debut before the end of the year. We could even see it next month during the New York Auto Show, though an official time frame hasn't been provided yet. Regardless, sales will kick off in time for the 2018 model year.

The arrival of the UX is bad news for the CT, Lexus' current entry-level model. Company executives have all but confirmed the Prius-derived CT will not be replaced because compact hatchback sales are dwindling in key markets like the United States and China.