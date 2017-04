Lexus to show new LS 500h in Geneva

The hybrid LS is likely to borrow the LC 500h Coupe's powertrain with 354 horsepower.

Lexus has confirmed plans to reveal the all-new LS 500h next month at the Geneva Motor Show.The company has not divulged any specific details for its upcoming flagship hybrid sedan. It will likely be equipped with the same powertrain that motivates the LC 500h Coupe , however.The electrified LC pairs a fuel-sipping 3.5-liter V6 with two small electric motors for a combined output of 354 horsepower. Drivers can expect to get from zero to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds, only 0.3 seconds behind the 471-horsepower non-hybrid LC 500.The LC 500h integrates a unique combination of a continuously-variable transmission and a four-speed automatic gearbox. Images for the standard LS 500 appeared to show an 'EV Mode' button, suggesting the 500h it will be capable of driving for at least a few miles on electricity alone.More details could surface in the coming weeks ahead of the March 7 press event.