Los Angeles retains worst-traffic crown

An Inrix study suggests traffic congestion costs US drivers $300 billion annually.

Los Angeles has retained its status as the most traffic-congested city in the world, according to a study published by transportation research firm Inrix.Angeleno drivers spent an average of 104 hours stuck in traffic last year during peak travel periods. Moscow was second on the list at 91 hours, while New York City, San Francisco and Bogota commuters all wasted at least 80 hours on congested roads.Inrix claims New York's Cross Bronx Expressway is the single worst corridor, accounting for 86 hours of wasted time per driver each year. Chicago's I-90/I-94 Northbound wasn't far behind with 85 hours burned in traffic each year.The analytics company estimates that traffic congestion cost US drivers nearly $300 billion in direct and indirect costs last year, representing an average of $1,400 per individual driver.Previous studies have suggested traffic congestion in the US and Europe could cost $4.4 trillion by 2030. Lamenting the 'soul crushing' traffic in Los Angeles, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk recently outlined plans to build a tunneling company that aims to disrupt the infrastructure business and help move beyond a two-dimensional road network.