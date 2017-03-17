Lotus Elise Sprint sheds 90 pounds

All of the Sprint's lightweight carbon components can be specified on the standard Elise Sport and Sport 220.

Keeping with tradition, Lotus has unveiled an even lighter Elise variant for European buyers.

The Elise Sprint weighs a scant 1,759 pounds, shedding more than 90 pounds from the standard trim. The achievement is said to represent the biggest weight cut since the introduction of the first-generation Elise.

Aside from its featherweight carbon-fiber upgrades, the Sprint also boasts revised front and rear styling. Its interior has been revised, borrowing an open-gate gear selector mechanism from the Exige Sport 350.

Buyers can choose from two powertrains, either a 1.6-liter naturally aspirated mill or a 1.8-liter supercharged engine.

"Once again, the Elise continues to redefine what is possible in terms of adding lightness to a sports car," says Lotus chief Jean-Marc Gales. "Whilst other manufacturers try to keep pace with Lotus' weight reduction achievements, we've raised the bar beyond their reach."

The basic Elise Sprint will land in showrooms this spring, with UK pricing starting at £37,300 (~$46,100 USD).