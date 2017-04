Lucid prices Air sedan from $52,500 after tax credits

Lucid is going after the Tesla Model S.

Lucid Motors — a California-based electric vehicle maker — has announced pricing for its Tesla Model S -rivaling Air sedan.So far Lucid has only shown an extremely well optioned version of the Air , but the company took to its corporate blog on Wednesday to announce pricing for its base model sedan. Lucid says the Air will list from $60,000, or $52,500 when a $7,500 federal tax credit is included. In comparison, the base model Tesla Model S 60 lists from $71,300 before incentives.For the cost of entry, Lucid Air buyers will get a 400 horsepower, rear-wheel drive electric sedan capable of covering 240 miles on a single charge. Other features include all of the necessary hardware for autonomous driving, 12-way power front seats, LED headlights, four video screens (three of which are touch screens), 10 airbags, 19-inch wheels, a 10-speaker audio system and over-the-air software updates.Options will be plentiful for the Air. Upgrades will include larger batteries providing up to 400 miles of range, a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup with 1,000 horsepower, active suspension, rear executive seats with power recline, 21-inch wheels, an expanded leather package and a 29-speaker audio system. Lucid says fully loaded air models will carry a sticker price north of $100,000.Among those $100,000 model will be a unique Launch Edition. In addition to receiving all the bells and whistles, the Launch Edition will get unique colors and badging.Lucid has not announced an exact on-sale date for the Air, but the Chinese-backed company hopes to begin production next year.