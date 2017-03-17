Lyft to test thousands of autonomous Chevy Bolt EVs?

GM is expected to operate the largest test fleet of fully autonomous vehicles.

General Motors is reportedly planning to significantly ramp up its autonomous Chevrolet Bolt test program.



Several sources recently told Reuters the company will launch a fleet with thousands of prototype vehicles, most of which will be headed to Lyft as part of an experimental autonomous ride-hailing program.



Most major automakers are already exploring autonomous technology via prototype vehicles on public roads, though most are only known to be operating fleets of a few dozen cars.



"We do not provide specific details on potential future products or technology rollout plans," GM said in a statement. "We have said that our AV technology will appear in an on-demand ride-sharing network application sooner than you might think."



Some industry players recently joined forces to lobby the federal government for a regulatory overhaul focused on autonomous vehicles. Automakers currently face a patchwork of varying state-level regulations, while the federal government only provides exemptions for test fleets of up to 2,500 vehicles per year.





GM has not signaled any intention to offer its autonomous Bolt EVs to the general public.