March sales: Industry down, but GM and VW post gains

Ford's deliveries fell by more than seven percent, while FCA brands dropped by nearly five percent.

March has proven a tough month for many automakers as demand for vehicles continues to wane in the US market.



Ford showed the biggest drop among the Detroit Big Three, with deliveries down by 7.2 percent. Gains in Dodge and Ram sales were insufficient to offset declines at Chrysler and Jeep, pushing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles total deliveries down by 4.4 percent.



GM was the domestic winner with a 1.6-percent rise, thanks to double-digit growth at Buick and GMC.



Nissan came out ahead among Japanese automakers, with Infiniti accounting for most of its 3.2-percent growth. Honda was down by less than one percent, while Toyota brands dropped by 2.1 percent.



Volkswagen Group has continued to grow with a 2.6-percent increase, slightly behind BMW Group's 3.5-percent gain.



Analysts have mixed expectations for the rest of the year. Pessimists expect rising interest rates to restrain sales, potentially bringing the first annual decline since the recession.





February year-over-year:

- Acura down 21%, 11,696

- Alfa up 1200%, 555

- Audi up 2%, 18,705

- Bentley up 109%, 249

- BMW up 3%, 31,015

- Buick up 15%, 20,957

- Cadillac down 2%, 12,861

- Chevrolet down 2%, 172,458

- Chrysler down 33%, 16,969

- Dodge up 10%, 50,076

- Fiat down 5%, 2,922

- Ford down 7%, 225,341

- Genesis 1,755, new

- GMC up 12%, 49,948

- Honda up 2%, 125,531

- Hyundai down 10%, 67,510

- Infiniti up 33%, 18,266

- Jeep down 11%, 67,983

- Kia down 15%, 49,429

- *Lamborghini up 2%, 88

- Lexus down 8%, 27,935

- Lincoln down 1%, 9,554

- Maserati up 32%, 1,312

- Mazda up 5%, 24,549

- **Mercedes-Benz up 3%, 29.092

- MINI up 5%, 4,987

- Mitsubishi up 6%, 11,766

- Nissan up 1%, 150,566

- Porsche up 4%, 4,479

- Ram up 6.1%, 51,749

- smart down 19%, 389

- Subaru up 11%, 54,871

- *Tesla up 33%, 2,500

- Toyota down 1%, 187,289

- Volkswagen up 3%, 27,635

- Volvo down 22%, 5,356



2017 year-to-date:

- Acura down 16%, 31,762

- Alfa up 600%, 1,106

- Audi up 9%, 45,647

- Bentley up 111%, 552

- BMW up 2%, 71,682

- Buick down 8%, 50,205

- Cadillac down 5%, 33,982

- Chevrolet flat 471,723

- Chrysler down 33%, 134,063

- Dodge down 5%, 134,063

- Fiat down 11%, 7,231

- Ford down 5%, 586,462

- Genesis 5,155, new

- GMC up 10%, 133,611

- Honda up 4%, 333,531

- Hyundai down 6%, 168,792

- Infiniti up 33%, 43,561

- Jeep down 11%, 188,743

- Kia down 13%, 127,728

- *Lamborghini up 2%, 264

- Lexus down 17%, 61,845

- Lincoln down 9%, 27,083

- Maserati up 46%, 3,288

- Mazda up 7%, 69,071

- **Mercedes-Benz up 5%, 79,141

- MINI down 5%, 10,251

- Mitsubishi up 16%, 29,147

- Nissan up 2%, 373,330

- Porsche up 4%, 12,718

- Ram up 5%, 132,579

- smart down 18%, 1,061

- Subaru up 9%, 144,250

- *Tesla up 36%, 8,800

- Toyota down 5%, 470,766

- Volkswagen up 10%, 76,290

- Volvo down 18%, 13,479

*Based on estimates from Automotive News.

** NOT including Sprinter

Highlights (sales up > 40%)

Mitsubishi Outlander, up 96% to 4,235

Infiniti Q70, up 86% to 1,072

Infiniti QX70, up 63% to 1,077

Dodge Journey, up 100% to 11,858

Alfa 4C, up 65% to 71

VW e-Golf, up 298% to 342

VW Golf family, up 42% to 6,369

Subaru Impreza, up 47% to 7,653





Lowlights (sales down > 30%)

Kia Rio, down 50% to 1,246

Infiniti Q50, down 32% to 3,800

Jeep Compass, down 66% to 2,651

Fiat 500L, down 80% to 106



