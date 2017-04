Marchionne plays hard to get: 'zero interest' in VW merger

FCA's CEO just days ago raised the idea of a possible merger with VW.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief executive Sergio Marchionne has shot down the idea of a merger with Volkswagen, just days after he raised the idea at the Geneva Motor Show.The outspoken executive today claimed FCA has "zero interest" in pursuing merger talks with VW, as quoted by Reuters Perhaps Marchionne was offended by VW CEO Matthias Mueller's first reaction to the apparent proposition. Mueller initially dismissed the idea, saying "we have other problems," though he later clarified "I am not ruling out a conversation" and called for his colleague to engage such talks in private first before going public.Finding no success in pursuing a merger with FCA's top choice, General Motors, Marchionne in Geneva claimed that GM's sale of Opel to PSA Group creates a new entity that "threatens VW most" by creating a new contender for the top global automaker.Despite the rebuff, Marchionne promises to keep an open door if Mueller ever wants to talk merger."If he wants to come, he knows where I live," he said.