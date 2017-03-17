McLaren open to building three one-off cars annually

The company's Special Operations division wants to ramp up its deep customization program.

Following Ferrari's lead, McLaren says it is ready to build several one-off vehicles each year.

Ansar Ali, head of McLaren Special Operations, suggests the company aims to create "two to three" deeply customized vehicles annually, according to an Autocar report.

Perhaps the best-known example is the controversial X-1 concept (pictured) unveiled in 2012. Based on the MP4-12C, the special build was designed for an "anonymous enthusiast" inspired by the 1953 Chrysler D'Elegance Ghia, Guggenheim museums and even an eggplant.

The X-1 took two and a half years to develop, though Ali suggests other one-offs can go from paper sketch to production in around 18 months. Buyers can choose whether their creation can be revealed to the world or crafted in secret.

Aside from the potential for seven-figure revenue and unique publicity, Ali suggests one-off cars also provide important contributions to McLaren's future production models.

"They are a useful test bed for new materials and tech and present an R&D opportunity," he says.

