McLaren promises more Longtails, starting with 720S

The LT editions have been a "huge success," according to company CEO Mike Flewitt.

McLaren has promised to offer more Longtail adaptations for upcoming models, including the new 720S that debuted in Geneva.

Taking inspiration from the iconic McLaren F1 GTR race car, the company revived the Longtail monicker for the 675LT -- the lightest and most powerful model in the Super Series lineup at the time.

The 675LT coupe sold out in just two months, while the Spider variant's 500-unit production run was entirely called for in just two weeks.

"The 675LT was a huge success," McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt told Car and Driver. "We'll certainly repeat Long Tail, and now that the LT brand is established, if we announce an LT derivative of a car, then everyone will know what to expect: that it will be lighter, the chassis dynamics will be way sharper, and it will have more power."

The 720S is no slouch in its standard configuration. A 720-horsepower engine is capable of launching it to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds.

The company is also considering a similar strategy for its Sports Series family, though the 'entry-level' cars might not be adorned with the revered LT badge.