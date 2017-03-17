McLaren working on three-seat successor to F1

Known by the codename 'BP23,' development is said to have evolved from a one-off vehicle manufactured for a collector.

McLaren has reportedly confirmed plans to build a spiritual successor to the iconic F1.

Known by the codename 'BP23,' development is said to have evolved from a one-off car built by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for a collector, according to an Autoblog report citing statements from company CEO Mike Flewitt.

The idea apparently sparked interest among other collectors, eventually resulting in 106 examples -- matching the F1's total production numbers. Like the supercar of the '90s, each features a unique three-seat configuration with the driver centered in the cockpit.

Flewitt promises the next Ultimate Series flagship will be McLaren's fastest car yet. It will boast a sleek design that omits a wing or other pronounced aerodynamic components that distinguish the P1, though it will be powered by a hybrid system presumably derived from the P1.

A few dozen cars have been allocated for the US market. None will be fully street legal, yet McLaren has no plans to offer a track-focused variant in the spirit of the P1 GTR. Buyers will be able to put a few thousand miles on each year, however, thanks to the "Show or Display" exemption.

Production is slated to begin in 2019, with prices starting in the low seven figures.

