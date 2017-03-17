Mercedes-AMG teams with Cigarette Racing for another boat

The latest creation is a 50-foot Marauder with lots of carbon fiber and twin engines capable of producing 3,100 horsepower.

Mercedes-AMG has teamed with Cigarette Racing once again to create a racing boat inspired by the German automaker's performance cars.

A decade of collaboration between the companies has led to the 50-foot Marauder AMG boat, designed as an aquatic counterpart to the AMG GT-R. Like the car, the Marauder AMG is lighter and more powerful than the standard model.

The boat features extensive use of carbon fiber, saving more than 1,300 pounds. The composite material was used for the deck, cockpit, consoles and engine hatch. The hull appears to be manufactured from fiberglass, with faux carbon-fiber graphics.

Power is sourced from a pair of Mercury Racing quad-cam four-valve engines with M8 stern drives, together producing up to 3,100 horsepower. A key fob unlocks full power, available only when running race fuel, while a Pleasure fob limits each engine to 1,350 horses on 91 octane.

RELATED CARS 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 2017 Mercedes-AMG E43 2017 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe 2016 Mercedes-AMG G65 2016 Mercedes-AMG G63 2016 Mercedes-AMG S65 Coupe 2016 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe 2016 Mercedes-AMG SL65 2016 Mercedes-AMG SL63 2016 Mercedes-AMG SLK55

Daimler design chief Gorden Wagener helped with styling, collaborating on the Green Hell Magno paint and detailing. The AMG Performance Studio crafted the interior seat inserts.

The Marauder AMG makes its official debut this week at the Miami International Boat Show.