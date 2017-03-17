Mercedes-AMG teases "four door sports car" concept

The Panamera-fighter will debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Mercedes-AMG has revealed an image of its 4-door GT on Twitter ahead of the Geneva Motor Show.

While just an illustration, the image signals a Porsche Panamera-type machine with a long roof and short (no?) deck. The rear curvaceous rear end is styled with slit taillights and a rotundity reminiscent of the AMG GT. Exhaust exits through a single center mounted opening evoking, well, it's probably best not to think too much about it.

While door handles were not visible in the rendering, cut lines clearly show and extra set of apertures towards the back. Accompanying the tweet was the caption Get "a sneak peek of the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept. Catch an advance view of the four-door sports car at the Geneva Motor Show." Who knew Mazda was such a pioneer with the RX-8?

Whatever they call it, the car is expected to come equipped with the company's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, good for 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. If it's more than a concept and actually enters production, expect the price tag to be well over $100,000.

We'll know more when the Geneva Motor Show opens later this week.