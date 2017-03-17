Mercedes-Benz recalls one million vehicles for fire hazard

A faulty fuse can overheat and start a fire after repeated starting attempts.

Mercedes-Benz is launching a massive recall on several recent models due to risk of fire. The defect is said to affect — pinky to mouth — one million cars.

The recall involves a defective fuse, according to Automotive News, that can be found in CLA-Class, C-Class and E-Class cars, as well as GLA and GLC crossovers, all built between 2015 and 2017. Though no injuries or deaths have resulted from the flaw, 51 fires — 30 of which occurred in the US, were reported.

So far, the danger has only occurred when the engine doesn't start, said the report. When the driver then tries several times to start the car , as one does in that situation, the fuse can overheat and catch on fire.

The recall will replace the defective fuse with a newer design, and cars already on dealer lots will be fixed before they're sold. 307,629 of the million cars affected were sold in the US, according to the article. Owners should expect to receive a notification in the mail starting in late March. You can read the full text of the recall (pdf) to see if your car is included.

Looks like supercars aren't the only one spontaneously combusting!