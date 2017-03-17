Geneva LIVE: Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

  • March 7, 2017, 11:01 am
  • Mar 7, 2017, 11:01 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Mercedes' 2018 E63 S Wagon is one potent grocery-getter.

Mercedes-Benz's AMG performance division has unveiled its all-new E63 S Wagon. Overhauled from the ground up, the latest version of Merc's super wagon boasts several key improvements over its predecessor.

The heart of any AMG product is its engine, and in the case of the new E63 S Wagon that beating heart is the same basic 4.0L V8 used in the AMG GT sports car. Huffing through a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers, the E63 S Wagon's hand-built V8 is good for 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Replacing last year's seven-speed automatic is a new nine-speed dual-clutch auto. In addition to being faster-shifting than the old seven-speed, Mercedes say the nine-speed is lighter and more responsive.

Power is sent to the ground via an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. Re-engineered for the latest model year, the all-wheel drive system has been tuned to deliver optimum performance in all conditions. The system is fully variable, meaning it can operate exclusively in rear-wheel drive during certain situations. An electronically controlled rear differential is also included to ensure maximum traction.

Every E63 S Wagon ships standard with a variable air suspension and adaptive dampers. Drivers can choose between three suspension settings — Comfort, Sport and Sport+ — based on their mood or road conditions.

In order to haul things down from speed, the E63 S Wagon comes standard with 15.4-inch front discs with six-piston calipers, while 14.2-inch rotors with single-piston calipers are employed in the rear. AMG Ceramic Composite brakes, measuring 15.8-inch up front and 14.2-inches in the back, are available as an upgrade.

Other performance goodies include dynamic engine mounts for better cornering, speed-sensitive power steering and an AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive that offers five different drive setting — Comfort, Sport, Sport +, RACE and Individual.

On the styling front, the E63 S Wagon borrows most of its design cues from the E63 sedan. Those include an inset hood, a 1.1-inch wider stance and a new front bumper design that was inspired by a jet wing.

Inside the E63 S Wagon receives a performance steering wheel, sport seats and nappa leather upholstery. Twin 12.3-inch display screens carryover from the regular E-Class sedan.

"The new AMG E63 Wagon combines our brand's hallmark driving dynamics with high everyday practicality. It is not for nothing that the model has been a permanent fixture in the AMG portfolio for 40 years. The powerful engine and the intelligent all-wheel drive underpin our claim to always be at the forefront of development when it comes to performance," said Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

U.S. sales of the new E63 S wagon are scheduled to kick off this fall.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

