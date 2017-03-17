Mid-engine Porsche 911 possible

  • March 11, 2017, 6:38 am
  • Mar 11, 2017, 6:38 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The next 911 might be the first to ditch the rear-engined configuration.

Porsche is open to the idea of building a mid-engined 911, a company official has revealed.

"There is nothing coming soon, but in the mid-term don't rule [a mid-engined 911] out. I think that adding some excitement to the car in this way wouldn't be bad," revealed Andreas Preuninger, Porsche Motorsport's manager of high-performance cars, in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

Porsche introduced the mid-engined 911 RSR (pictured) last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, but the model was developed exclusively for racing so it's eye-wateringly expensive and not street-legal. The race car has generated a considerable interest among enthusiasts, however.

Power for the mid-engined 911 would likely come from the brand's naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It makes 500 horsepower in the updated 2018 911 GT3, but Porsche explained it can be tuned to make over 600 horsepower with relative ease.

RELATED CARS
2016 Porsche Panamera
2016 Porsche Macan
2016 Porsche Cayenne
2016 Porsche Cayman
2016 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet
2016 Porsche 911 GTS
2017 Porsche 911 Targa
2016 Porsche 911 GT3
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2017 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet

The current-generation 911 is living the last few years of its life, so Preuninger's comments suggest it won't get a mid-engined variant. However, the next-generation model expected to debut before the end of the decade could be the first to ditch the rear-mounted engine.

The next 911 could also be the first to go hybrid, though the model hasn't been approved for production yet. Recent spy shots indicate the design and the proportions won't change drastically from the current generation to the next, but officials suggest the changes under the sheet metal will be revolutionary.

RELATED CONTENT
Porsche moving forward with sub-918 supercar
Porsche considering "very promising" sub-918 model
Review: 2012 Nissan GT-R
Fresh batch of leaked documents reveal 918 Spyder technical specs, prices
First Drive: 2015 Subaru WRX STI [Review]
First Drive: 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 [Review]
First Drive: 2015 Jaguar F-Type Coupe [Review]
Toyota Supra could be more expensive than a Vette
Audi R8 to get turbocharged five-cylinder?

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h