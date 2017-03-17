Millennials are buying new cars at a rapid pace

  • February 27, 2017, 12:14 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

Millennials will soon be the largest buying group in the U.S.

Once written off as an anti-car generation, millennials, categorized as those born between the early 1980s and late 1990s, are now proving to be a powerful force in the new car market.


In 2011, millennials represented just 20 percent of new car buyers. Fast-forward to current day and millennials now account for 29 percent of all new car purchases, trailing only the baby boomers' 36 percent share of the market. By 2020 analysts believe millennials, now the fastest growing segment of buyers, will represent 40 percent of the new car market.

That's good news for automakers as millennials were all but written off a few years ago. Millennials were the hardest hit by the 2008 financial collapse, forcing a large chunk of its buyers out of the market. However, an improved economy has seen the segment come back strong.

"The millennial was the buyer that was first pushed out of the market with the recession," Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting with LMC Automotive, told Automotive News. "They were late coming back, but they have come back. We are past that issue."

However, millennials are shopping much differently than their baby boomer counterparts. A recent study by Autotrader found that millennials are buying vehicles out of necessity rather than out of desire, resulting in lower transaction prices for the group. Another deviation is that millennials often measure value by a car's monthly payments rather than its total cost.

"The millennial is not worried about "If I spread it across 84 months, it could cost me a lot more interest,'" Schuster said. Millennials also crave the latest high-tech toys.

That could make marketing to millennials a bit tricky for the world's automakers, but it's far better than the future once painted of millennials abandoning vehicle ownership in favor of services like Uber. "I think in respect to the interest level, the need for transportation is similar to what it has been in similar generations," said Thomas King, vice president of PIN operations at J.D. Power.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h