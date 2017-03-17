Mopar celebrates 80 years with special-edition Dodge Challenger

The cars feature exclusive paint schemes, plenty of celebratory badging and a wide range of Mopar accessories.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has revealed a pair of limited-edition Dodge Challengers to celebrate Mopar brand's 80th anniversary.The Mopar '17 Challenger is available in two color variations, one in Contusion Blue and another clad in Billet Silver. Both feature hand-painted Pitch Black upper portions, applied in the Mopar Custom Shop, along with a hand-painted Mopar 392 logo.Designers have added a Shaker Hood package, surrounded by a Pitch Black accent to match the rear deck spoiler, while 20x9-inch wheels are embellished with semi-gloss accents.The cars feature a few under-the-hood enhancements to complement the exterior customizations. An 'air catcher' duct system, inspired by the Hellcat variant, helps pull cold air from around the headlamp. Strut tower braces improve rigidity over the stock vehicle, while four-piston Brembo brakes provide additional stopping power.The interior has been outfitted with Tungsten embroidered Mopar logos and matching stitching on the seats and door panels. A serialized badge can be found under the hood, indicating its number amongst 80 examples in blue and as many in silver.Both models will sell for $55,790 (excluding freight) when they arrive in US showrooms during the second quarter.