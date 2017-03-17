Musk accuses UAW of planting worker to 'agitate'

  • February 10, 2017, 1:40 pm
  • Feb 10, 2017, 1:40 pm
  •         by Justin King

"The UAW killed NUMMI and abandoned the workers at our Fremont plant in 2010," he added. "They have no leg to stand on."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accused the United Auto Workers of planting a worker to 'agitate' for unionization at the company's Fremont factory.

A blog post authored by alleged Tesla worker Jose Moran claims Fremont workers are overworked and underpaid. "Preventable injuries happen often," he claims, and "most Tesla production workers earn between $17 and $21 hourly," below the $28/hour "living wage" in Alameda county.

"We need better organization in the plant, and I, along with many of my coworkers, believe we can achieve that by coming together and forming a union," Moran wrote.

Speaking to Gizmodo, Elon Musk admitted that there is sometimes mandatory overtime if the factory is attempting to make up for a "production stoppage" but it is "dropping almost every week." He claims Tesla's starting pay is actually higher than for UAW workers and "total compensation is higher for a given level of seniority when factoring in stock grants."

"Our understanding is that this guy was paid by the UAW to join Tesla and agitate for a union," Musk added. "He doesn't really work for us, he works for the UAW."

The executive claims Tesla is "union-neutral," however he appeared to lash out against the UAW.

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

"Tesla is the last car company left in California, because costs are so high," he said. "The UAW killed NUMMI and abandoned the workers at our Fremont plant in 2010. They have no leg to stand on."

The UAW responded with another statement categorizing the allegations surrounding Jose Moran as "fake news" and claiming that "Mr. Moran is not and has not been paid by the UAW."

"We would hope that Tesla would apologize to their employee, Mr. Moran, for spreading fake news about him," the union added. "We can confirm that Mr. Moran and others at Tesla have approached the UAW, and we welcome them with open arms."

Despite retaining a stronghold in Michigan and other factories in the Midwest, the UAW's membership has declined in recent decades. The union has encountered difficulty attempting to organize Southern plants, such as Volkswagen's Chattanooga factory, though California presents a different political environment than the traditional anti-union South.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 9h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h