Elon Musk promises solution to South Australian energy problems

"100 days or it's free," said the Tesla founder.

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk is famous for publicly making grand, world-saving proclamations, some successful, some not. This week, he made another promise to solve South Australia's energy problems, but will make it intersting, so to speak, with a wager: he'll do it in 100 days or it's free.

South Australia is experiencing a record heatwave, causing a spike in energy demands that have resulted in devastating blackouts, including one that lasted two weeks. As reported by Reuters, on Thursday billionaire software company cofounder Mike Cannon-Brookes reached out to Musk on social media, offering financial and political help.

Musk, who launched Tesla's Powerwall 2 solar roof in Australia this week, said his battery company could, for $25 million, which works out to $250 per kilowatt hour for 100 megawatt hour systems generated from 500 Powerpacks. Musk tweeted, "Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you?"

Cannon-Brookes responded, "You're on mate. Give me 7 days to try and sort out politics & funding." His phone "hasn't stopped buzzing," Cannon-Brookes told Reuters. "The support is flooding in, both from individuals in terms of 'Hell yes!' and from corporates who are asking: 'Can we buy power? Can we contribute dollars?'"

Tesla has recently supplied Powerpacks to both the Hawaiian island of Kauai and Ontario, California. The latter uses a 400-Powerpack system that Musk was able to get up and running in 90 days.