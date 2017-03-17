New York: 2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 S

  • April 4, 2017, 6:01 pm
  • Apr 4, 2017, 6:01 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd

Mercedes brings V8 power to its compact crossover lineup.

Mercedes-Benz has lifted the veil on its new Mercedes-AMG GLC63 lineup, introducing V8 power to its compact crossover lineup for the first time. Full specs have been revealed ahead of their formal introductions in New York later this month.
The new biturbo-V8-powered GLC will come in three flavors: GLC63 SUV, GLC63 Coupe and GLC63 S Coupe. For those who are familiar with the rest of the Mercedes-AMG 63 lineup, the fundamentals should be pretty familiar. The 63 builds on the formula of the newly introduced 43 models by swapping the biturbo V6 for a similarly aspirated V8, beefing up the drivetrain and suspension, and introducing new dynamic modes to make the 63 lineup as track-ready as possible.

Game to go pony-car hunting? Mercedes-Benz has just the muscle you're looking for. That 4.0L V8 pumps out 469 horsepower and 479lb-ft of torque in the vanilla GLC63 models. The S bumps that figure up to 503 horsepower and 516lb-ft of torque. Both models make use of AMG's new high-performance SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission (fundamentally an automatic, but sporting a clutch pack in place of a torque converter).

The eagle-eyed reader may note that the photo gallery provided by Mercedes-Benz plainly depicts a GLC63 S SUV. Unfortunately, this model will only be available in Europe. We've been assured by Mercedes-Benz that the non-S model looks nearly identical save for a few identifying pieces (the wheels and the contrast-stitched dash, for instance). That notwithstanding, if you want the extra punch of the S, you're stuck with the Coupe.

There's more to the 63 series than just the engine and transmission, of course. Unlike the 43 models, which simply get a nipped-and-tucked version of the base GLC's available adaptive setup, the GLC63's suspension has been completely redesigned to high-performance AMG specifications. Further differentiating the 63 models is a full-on mechanical limited-slip differential (S models get an electronically controlled variant with an even higher performance envelope.

One item shared with the 43 model is 4MATIC all-wheel-drive, however rather than relying on the static 31:69 front/rear distribution of the GLC43 models, the GLC63s send full power to the rear until demand requires a frontward split. An AMG performance exhaust is also standard.

Further specifications, including projected 0-60 MPH times and pricing are expected closer to the GLC63's late-2017 on-sale date. Stay tuned.







