New York: 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition

Nissan's updated sports coupe gets a special-edition treatment.

The Nissan 370Z may not seem to get much attention these days--overshadowed as it may be by the monstrous GT-R with which it shares a showroom--but Nissan thinks it deserves more credit than it tends to receive.With that in mind, the 2018 model is getting some upgrades, and to spark a little more interest, it's getting a special edition to inaugurate the changes.Mechanically, not much is different for 2018. New headlamps make for a very mildly facelifted look; some smoked chrome door handles, a new paint scheme in the rear (taking after the NISMO model) and updated tail lights. Manual transmission models also get an upgraded clutch sourced from EXEDY.The Heritage Edition ramps up the visual enhancements with a unique paint scheme (It'll be available in "Chicane Yellow," pictured, and "Magnetic Black.) and takes that scheme a bit further with contrasting decals which hearken back to the original Fairlady--a model which will soon be a half-century old.The theme continues inside with yellow leather inserts in the wheel, console and shifter. Yellow contrast-stitched and embroidered seats round out the look.We'll get our first real look at the 2018 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition in New York next week. It will go on sale later this spring.