Next McLaren Super Series to feature new 4.0L V8

McLaren is launching a new turbocharged V8.

McLaren has announced that its second-generation of Super Series models will use a new V8 engine design. McLaren will lift the veil on its new Super Series line at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

All of McLaren's modern road cars have used a 3.8L twin-turbocharged V8, but that will change with the latest Super Series. McLaren says it has developed a new twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 for the Super Series range that promises more power while also delivering better fuel economy.

Although McLaren hasn't released any horsepower figures for the new mill, the automaker says its first supercar to be equipped with the 4.0L V8 will be able to accelerate from 0-124mph in 7.8 seconds and cover the standing quarter-mile in just 10.3 seconds.

"The new 4.0-liter M840T is an outstanding engine powering an exceptional supercar capable of covering a standing quarter mile in 10.3 seconds," commented McLaren Super Series Vehicle Line Director, Haydn Baker. "Power, torque and throttle response are all significantly enhanced compared to the first-generation Super Series, yet with fuel efficiency and emissions also notably improved."

The new V8 should sound as good as it goes, with McLaren promising "a sophisticated balance of harmonics" that delivers "a 'crescendo' characteristic, according to engine rpm and load." A sports exhaust will also be offered, which should only improve the V8's acoustics.

In order to properly show off that new V8, the new Super Series model will feature an illuminated engine bay that puts the car's cast-aluminum air intake plenum with McLaren Speedmark logo on full display when the vehicle is unlock.

Look for the new 4.0L V8 to spread beyond McLaren's Super Series range in the coming months and years.