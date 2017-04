Next Mercedes CLS could lose V8

Mercedes will sacrifice the V8-powered CLS to make room for AMG's four-door GT.

Buyers in the market for a V8-powered Mercedes-AMG CLS should order one as fast as possible. A new report published in England finds the next-generation model will be the first not to offer eight cylinders.The third-generation CLS will ride on the same platform as the brand-new E-Class, and the two will share numerous mechanical components. However, Autocar reports the top-of-the-line model will receive a 450-horsepower version of Mercedes' upcoming 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six.If that's accurate, it will be an AMG-lite model like the E43 and the C4 3 instead of a full-blown hot rod like the current CLS 63. It's a strategy that certainly won't please every enthusiast, but it will make space in the lineup for the upcoming production version of the GT concept (pictured) shown earlier this month in Geneva.The four-door GT is expected to pick up where the CLS 63 will leave off. Also based on the E-Class, it will feature the same sleek, wind-cheating four-door coupe silhouette but it will pack a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. A range-topping variant with a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain will join the lineup a little later in the production run, according to insiders.Mercedes-Benz is expected to introduce the next-generation CLS this fall at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Sales will begin next year.