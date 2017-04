Next-generation Ford Fiesta ST to debut this week

Ford will lift the veil on its new Fiesta ST on Friday.

Ford will unveil the latest version of its Fiesta ST hot hatchback on February 24, the company announced via Instagram on Tuesday.The announcement should come as good news to fans of the sport compact. When Ford unveiled the standard version of its new Fiesta (pictured) in late 2016, the head of the automaker's ST division confirmed a new Fiesta ST was in the works, but said we might not see such a model until the end of 2017. But instead of several months, we'll only have to wait a few days to lay eyes on the next-generation Fiesta ST.Little is known about the next-generation Fiesta ST, but it' expected to be offered in both three- and five-door configurations. However, U.S. buyers will likely only have access to the more versatile five-door model.On the powertrain front, we're expecting a return of the current car's 1.6L EcoBoost four-cylinder. That mill produces 197 horsepower and the next version of the ST should stay close to that figure. We are, however, expecting some additional driving settings borrowed from the Focus RS.The next-generation Fiesta ST wasn't slated to go into production until early 2018, but it's possible that Ford has bumped forward that build date. We should learn more on that front on Friday.