Chicago LIVE: Nine Chevrolet models get Redline package

The Redline package is inspired by concepts shown at SEMA two years ago.

Chevrolet has introduced an appearance package named Redline that's available on nine of its models. A selection of Redline-equipped cars will be displayed this week during the Chicago Auto Show.

Buyers can order the Cruze LT, the Malibu LT, the Camaro LT and SS, the Trax LT, the Equinox LT, the Traverse Premier, the Colorado LT, and two high-spec variants of the Silverado with the Redline package.

Inspired by concepts unveiled two years ago at the SEMA show, the Redline package brings black alloy wheels with red accents, black emblems with a red outline, a black Bowtie logo, and a blacked-out grille. It also includes a handful of add-ons specific to each model. For example, the Silverado and the Colorado get red tow hooks, while the Camaro features heritage-lacked black and red decals above the front wheels.

Chevrolet hasn't revealed if Redline cars receive interior modifications. However, we know that there are no mechanical changes to any of the models.

The Silverado Redline is on sale now across the nation. Only double-cab LT Z71 and crew-cab LTZ Z71 models are eligible to receive the Redline package. The other eight cars will go on sale in the coming months, and Chevrolet promises all of them will be available by the end of the year.

Pricing information hasn't been announced yet.

Live photos by Brian Williams.