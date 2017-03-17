Nissan hires BMW veteran to lead Infiniti design

The Japanese automaker has promoted an insider to serve as its senior VP of global design.

BMW's recently departed design chief, Karim Habib, has resurfaced as head of Infiniti design.

He will lead Infiniti's global design teams in Japan, Beijing, San Diego and London, reporting to Nissan's newly appointed senior vice president of global design, Alfonso Albaisa.

"We are happy to have Karim join us and head our global Infiniti design teams. During his career as a designer and a leader of global teams he always created modern and inspiring designs," says Albaisa. "Karim is very skilled at capturing the heart and passion of a brand while at the same time giving each design its unique character."

Habib is credited with leading many production and concept designs at BMW including the X1, X2 Concept and CSL Homage. He spent a few years at Daimler, where he contributed to the current Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Albaisa has been promoted from within the company, previously serving as executive design director for Infiniti since 2013. He fills a vacancy left by long-serving design head Shiro Nakamura, who will retire.

