Opel planning flagship SUV, more EVs

Peugeot will let Opel run itself.

Germany-based Opel remains on track to launch more SUVs and electric cars in the coming years, company officials have confirmed.That means Peugeot, the automaker's new owner, won't make drastic changes to the product plan drafted when Opel was owned by General Motors. CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann will keep his position, too, and his team of executives will continue to call the shots. In short, Peugeot will let Opel run itself.Like most automakers, Opel is investing a huge amount of resources into bringing more crossovers and SUVs to the market as quickly as possible. Speaking to German magazine Auto, Motor, Und Sport , Neumann confirmed engineers are currently developing a brand-new SUV that will sit alongside the Insignia at the top of the company's lineup.Opel plans to launch seven new or redesigned models in the coming years, according to industry trade journal Automotive News . Many of them will share mechanical and electrical components with members of the Peugeot-Citroen lineup in order to slash costs. Notably, the next generation of the Fiesta-sized Corsa has been delayed by at least a year so that it can use the Citroen C3's architecture.Opel (and sister company Vauxhall) could help PSA Peugeot-Citroen expand into new markets such as the United States. However, Neumann explained he's not in a rush to return to the Chinese market, and will instead focus on returning to profitability in Europe after 16 straight years of losses."The Chinese market is no longer the cure-all to help solve the problems on all the other markets," he explained.