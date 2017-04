Geneva LIVE: Pagani Huayra Roadster

The roadster benefits from a removable transparent hardtop mounted to a pair of buttresses behind the headrests, with gull-wing doors hinged below the windshield.

Pagani's Huayra Roadster has officially debuted in Geneva.The company first launched the Roadster project in 2010, initially proposing a simpler adaptation of the Huayra Coupe with traditional doors and a removable roof. The design was scrapped in 2013, however, and reborn to have its own distinct character.Taking inspiration from the Zonda Cinque Roadster, the open-top Huayra features gullwing doors hinged to a single point below the windshield. It eschews the coupe's teardrop cabin in favor of dual vented buttresses behind the headrests.Pagani designers implemented wider wheel arches, reshaped roll bars, reshaped aerodynamics and a redesigned interior to further distinguish the roadster from the five-year-old coupe.Notably, the roadster is 52 percent stiffer than the coupe and weighs just 2,822 pounds -- 176 pounds lighter than the hardtop -- thanks to its refined carbon-titanium construction."Combined with a new form of composite material and developed for the Huayra Roadster, it is considered more advanced than materials used for Formula 1 cars," the company says.It is also more powerful than the coupe, squeezing 764 horsepower and 738 pounds-feet of torque from the Mercedes-AMG M158 V12 engine. A new seven-speed automated manual transmission and electronic differential are 40 percent lighter than the standard dual-clutch gearbox.Each example will cost 2.28 million euros (~$2.4 million USD), but the entire 100-unit production run has already sold out.