Peugeot buys GM's Opel division

  • March 6, 2017, 2:03 am
  • Mar 6, 2017, 2:03 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The General has just bowed out of Europe.

Paris-based PSA Peugeot-Citroën has announced it has purchased General Motors' Germany-based Opel division for €2.2 billion, a sum that represents about $2.3 billion. The purchase makes PSA Europe's second largest automaker behind Volkswagen.


Opel -- and Vauxhall, its British sister division -- were a burden for GM because the companies have lost money for 16 straight years. GM pulled the plug on Chevrolet's European division two years ago in order to give Opel a much-needed boost, but the strategy didn't yield the expected results.

With Chevrolet already gone, the sale marks the end of the General's decades-long presence in Europe. However, GM points out it will continue to participate in Opel through its ownership of warrants to purchase PSA shares.

PSA believes it will return Opel to profitability by 2020 by slashing research and development costs and sharing components (such as platforms and powertrains) across its brands. That's easier said than done, but company CEO Carlos Tavares has done a formidable job of bringing both Peugeot and Citroën back from the brink in just a few short years.

"We are confident that the Opel/Vauxhall turnaround will significantly accelerate with our support, while respecting the commitments made by GM to the Opel/Vauxhall employees," affirmed Tavares in a statement published online.

Many Buick products -- like the Cascada and the Regal -- trace their roots to Opel's headquarters in Rüsselheim, Germany, so the effects of the purchase will be felt well beyond Europe's borders. GM confirmed that Opel's new owner will honor existing supply agreements with Buick and Australia-based Holden.

That means the next Buick Regal and Holden Commodore will be, for all intents and purposes, French products. That could be the tip of the iceberg, because PSA has previously suggested it wants to use Opel to expand into markets like the United States where Peugeot and Citroën still suffer from a poor image.

Details about the non-compete clause GM reportedly wanted PSA to sign haven't been made public yet. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

Existing synergies

Opel and PSA began collaborating in March of 2012, when GM bought a seven percent stake in its French partner.

Some Peugeot-Citroën models are built by Opel and vice versa. Additionally, the next Citroën C3 Picasso will share many components with the Opel Crossland X that's debuting tomorrow at the Geneva Auto Show, and the new second-generation Opel Insignia will share its platform with the next Peugeot 508.

Photo by Ronan Glon.
RELATED CONTENT
Forbidden fruit: The 13 most amazing cars you can't buy in the U.S.!
GM buys share in France's PSA to create $125M global product alliance
GM won't share Volt tech with new partner Peugeot

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h