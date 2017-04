Porsche dealer rekindles Cayman GT4 RS rumors

A Porsche Cayman GT4 RS could be on the way.

An Instagram post from an Australian Porsche dealer has rekindled rumors of a high-performance Cayman GT4 RS model.In the now deleted post (which was scooped by CarAdvice ), Porsche Centre Brisbane wrote, "Due to high demand, a GT4 RS is on it's way - with more power and a 4.0L flat-six engine, this limited model will turn heads." Porsche has never offered a Cayman GT4 RS, leading to speculation that such a model is secretly in the works.Rumors of a Cayman GT4 RS first started to swirl in March of 2015 when Porsche Motorsport head Andreas Preuninger stated that such a model could be offered if there was sufficient demand. Porsche subsequently sold two years worth of Cayman GT4 production in just a matter of days, indicating that there is plenty of demand for a track-oriented Cayman like the proposed RS.Although Porsche has never confirmed that a Cayman GT4 RS is production bound, such a vehicle would presumably use a 4.0L flat-six borrowed from the 911 GT3 RS. In the 911 that mill makes 500 horsepower, but it would likely be de-tuned in the Cayman RS. After all, Porsche can't have a Cayman besting its iconic 911 in the performance department.Like the Cayman GT4 — which uses a 385 horsepower 3.8L engine — the GT4 RS would be offered with a manual transmission. The standard GT4 goes from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds, so we'd expect something in the 3-second-range for the RS model. Top speed would also trump the GT4's claimed 183mph top end.It remains to be seen if Porsche will actually offer a Cayman GT4 RS, but such a model could debut as soon as this year's Geneva Motor Show.