Porsche offers 30-hp upgrade kit for 911 S models

The Porsche Exclusive kit increases output to 450 horsepower, matching the 911 GTS lineup.

Porsche is introducing a new power boost kit for the 911 S lineup.

Available as a Porsche Exclusive upgrade for the 2018 model year or a Tequipment retrofit for existing vehicles, the package squeezes 30 extra horsepower from the company's 3.0-liter twin-turbo boxer engine.

Modifications include larger turbochargers, a sports exhaust system, modified brake cooling hardware, and a Sport Chrono package with dynamic engine mounts, among other enhancements.

The engine and exhaust tweaks elevate engine output to 450 horsepower, on par with the 911 GTS lineup. It is unclear if torque also matches the GTS specs of 405 pound-feet.

Buyers should expect performance to improve slightly from the basic 911 S, which can launch to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds when equipped with the Sport Chrono package and a PDK transmission.

The package will fetch 10,139 euros (~$10,960 USD), with retrofit sales available starting in June, representing a slight savings compared to the $15,600 price difference between the 911 S and the GTS.