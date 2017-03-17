Production Porsche Mission E getting 590 hp?

  • March 15, 2017, 5:25 am
  • Mar 15, 2017, 5:25 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Porsche badly wants a piece of Tesla's market share.

Porsche has released more details about the production version of the Mission E concept.

Positioned a notch below the Panamera, the company's first-ever all-electric model will be available in several states of tune ranging from approximately 400 to 600 horsepower. That's nothing new; the Panamera's engine options range from 330 to 680 horsepower. However, Porsche is considering letting buyers unlock more power by purchasing over-the-air software updates.

"It will be possible to work with over-the-air options. It isn't decided yet, but it could be possible to charge up with more power. For example, when you have 400 bhp, it could be possible to upgrade to 450 bhp," said Porsche boss Oliver Blume in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

The top-spec Mission E -- a name that most likely won't be retained on the production model -- will boast over 590 horsepower. It will be capable of silently sprinting from zero to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. Whether Porsche is planning to tussle with Tesla for the world's fastest EV crown is up in the air at this point.

An 800-volt charging system developed with input from Hitachi will provide the Mission E with an 80-percent charge in only 15 minutes, essentially eliminating range anxiety. The Mission E will ride on the Volkswagen Group's J1 platform, and it will likely use a lithium-ion battery pack. However, technical specifications haven't been finalized yet because engineers still have a lot of fine-tuning to do.

Porsche is currently building the first road-going Mission E prototypes, according to Autocar, and testing will begin this summer. The sedan is still on track to make its debut in the first half of 2019, and it will go on sale before the end of the decade. Pricing hasn't been announce yet.

