Ram to introduce 575-hp Raptor-punching truck?

Rumors claim Ram is preparing the most powerful factory-built half-ton pickup on the market.

Ram's Ford Raptor-fighting truck is taking shape. Previewed last year by the close-to-production Rebel TRX concept (pictured), the model is expected to make its official debut before the end of the year.The yet-unnamed pickup will launch with a de-tuned version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine found under the hood of the Dodge Charger and Challenger. It won't make 707 horsepower because the Ram's four-wheel drive system can't handle that much grunt. A figure close to the TRX concept's 575-horse rating is likely.The high-performance engine will be complemented by an array of suspension modifications, according to Car & Driver . They'll provide the truck with additional ground clearance and more wheel travel. Like the F-150 Raptor, the Ram will be billed as more of a high-speed desert cruiser than a rock crawler capable of taming the Rubicon Trail.The Rebel TRX's body kit will make the transition from concept to production with only minor changes. The add-ons will include thick skid plates on both ends, fender flares, and protective cladding over the rocker panels and the wheel arches. Model-specific decals and paint colors will help it stand out from other members of the Ram lineup.If the rumors are accurate, the F-150 Raptor's first true rival will make its public debut at a major auto show in the coming months. When it lands, it will earn the honor of being the most powerful factory-developed half-ton pickup on the market.