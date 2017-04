Redesigned Audi Q5 gains 3 mpg thanks to 'ultra' Quattro tech

Audi claims its new Q5 is the most fuel efficient luxury crossover in the segment.

The 2018 Audi Q5 has received official EPA-estimated mpg ratings, confirming a significant improvement over the first-generation model.The crossover has achieved a 25 mpg combined rating, up 3 mpg from its predecessor. Its city rating has jumped from 20 to 23 mpg, while highway remains unchanged at 27 mpg."No other luxury SUV in its competitive segment offers higher EPA-estimated city or combined mileage," Audi claims.The company suggests the fuel efficiency improvement can be traced to the Q5's new Quattro 'ultra' technology. The revamped all-wheel-drive system pairs an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch and a decoupling rear axle differential, reducing driveline friction losses when rear wheel power is not needed.For drivers that spend fewer miles in the city, the Q5's highway rating is exceeded by the BMW X3 xDrive28i, Lexus NX 200t AWD, Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic and the Volvo XC60 AWD.