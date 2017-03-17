Rolls-Royce SRH targets the next generation of luxury buyers

The one-off SRH was built for children at the St. Richard's Hospital pediatric surgery unit.

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its smallest model yet, the SRH, to provide a unique experience for children at the St. Richard's Hospital pediatric surgery unit.The SRH will allow kids to drive themselves to the operating center, navigating through the pediatric unit corridors with a bit of help from 'traffic signs' along the way. The initiative is designed to alleviate a bit of anxiety for the hospital's youngest patients."We hope that the Rolls?Royce SRH will serve to make the experience for young people during treatment a little less stressful," says Rolls-Royce chief Torsten Müller-Ötvös.The SRH may be small but it does not lack the craftsman's touch that helps distinguish Rolls-Royce's standard production models. The Bespoke Manufacturing team spent 400 hours developing and hand-crafting the car, using 3D printing techniques to create the iconic Spirit of Ecstacy and custom paddle controls.Drivers can expect to reach speeds of up to 10 mph in a few seconds, though the top end can be dialed down to just 4 mph.It is unclear if the company will consider volume production for the SRH in the future.